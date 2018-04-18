British banknote manufacturer De La Rue told investors to expect a 6% increase in revenues from its recently ended trading year but remained "cautious" about its outturn for 2018 after losing Britain's passport tender back in March. Full-year underlying operating profits were anticipated to be in the low-to-mid-£60m range, which reflected the write off of roughly £4m worth of bid costs related to the UK passport tender and delays in the shipment of certain contracts during the last week of the ...

