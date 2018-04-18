

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - India-based IT services provider Mindtree Ltd.(MINDTREE, 532819) reported that its fourth-quarter net profit was $28.2 million, an increase of 95.2% from last year.



Revenue was $226.2 million, represents growth of 15.6% from the previous year.



The Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend of 20% or ? 2 per equity share of par value ? 10 each and recommended a final dividend of 30% or ? 3 per equity share of par value ? 10 each) which is subject to approval of shareholders.



