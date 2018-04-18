

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot (HD) announced the company is hiring approximately 1,000 new technology professionals in 2018 at its primary technology centers in Atlanta, Austin and Dallas to support initiatives related to its $11.1 billion three-year strategic investment plan.



In December 2017, the company announced investments related to its store and online shopping experience, supply chain and delivery capabilities, and associate and workforce management systems. The company noted that many of these initiatives require advanced software engineering, system engineering, UX design and product management.



