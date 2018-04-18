The Icelandic markets will follow the below opening procedure.
Trading will start with an opening auction at CET 14:40 followed by an uncross at CET 14:50 CET.
Nasdaq Nordic:
-- Nasdaq Iceland Equity and Fixed income
For trade and technical questions please contact:
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com
