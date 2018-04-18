

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound drifted lower against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday, as U.K. inflation slowed to the weakest in a year in March, prompting investors to pare expectations for another rate hike by the Bank of England when it meets next month.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that U.K. consumer prices climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in March, the weakest rate since March 2017.



The figure was slower than the 2.7 percent increase recorded in February.



Inflation was forecast to remain unchanged at 2.7 percent.



Consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent on month in March, slower than the expected 0.3 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, slowed to 2.3 percent from 2.4 percent a month ago.



Although a May rate hike was largely priced in by markets, the drop in U.K. inflation rate undermined the case for a second hike in the year.



Separate data showed that output price inflation came in at 2.4 percent in March, down from 2.6 percent in February. Meanwhile, input price inflation accelerated to 4.2 percent from 3.8 percent in February.



Additionally, British house price inflation moderated for the second successive month in February.



The house price index climbed 4.4 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 4.7 percent rise in January, which was revised down from a 4.9 percent increase reported earlier.



The currency was trading higher against its most major counterparts in the Asian session, as Asian shares rose following the positive cues from Wall Street overnight.



The pound depreciated 0.9 percent to a 6-day low of 0.8721 against the euro, after advancing to 0.8644 at 2:30 am ET. The pound was valued at 0.8656 against the euro when it closed deals on Tuesday. The pound may locate support around the 0.89 level, if it drops further.



Final data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation accelerated in March albeit at a slower than initially estimated pace.



Inflation rose to 1.3 percent in March from 1.1 percent in February. The rate was revised down from 1.4 percent estimated on April 4.



The U.K. currency lost 0.9 percent to hit a 6-day low of 1.4173 against the greenback, from a high of 1.4314 seen at 2:00 am ET. The pound-greenback pair had ended Tuesday's deals at 1.4285. Continuation of the pound's downward trading may see it challenging support around the 1.40 level.



Pulling away from near a 2-year high of 1.3856 set at 3:00 am ET, the pound weakened 0.9 percent to a 2-day low of 1.3725 against the Swiss franc. At Tuesday's close, the pair was quoted at 1.3801. Next likely support for the pound is seen around the 1.34 mark.



The pound slipped to a 6-day low of 152.06 against the Japanese yen, down by 1 percent from a high of 153.63 it touched at 2:00 am ET. The pair had finished yesterday's trading at 152.83. The pound is seen challenging support around the 149.00 mark.



Data from the Ministry of Finance showed that Japan recorded a merchandise trade surplus of 797.3 billion yen in March. That exceeded expectations for 499.2 billion yen and was up sharply from 3.4 billion yen in February.



Looking ahead, at 10:00 am ET, the Bank of Canada announces decision on interest rates. Economists expect the bank to maintain benchmark rate at 1.25 percent.



The Fed Beige book report is due at 2:00 pm ET.



At 3:15 pm ET, New York Fed President William Dudley speaks about the economic outlook and monetary policy at the City University of New York's Lehman College.



At 4:15 pm ET, Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles speaks at the Bretton Woods Committee Annual Meeting, in Washington DC.



