Today, on April 18, 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm AB (Nasdaq) has decided to initiate an investigation regarding Remium Nordic Holding AB, in its capacity as Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Stockholm, following the decision by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen), FI Dnr 17-19013, to revoke Remium Nordic AB's licenses (https://www.fi.se/sv/publicerat/pressmeddelanden/2018/remium-nordics-samtliga-t illstand-aterkallas/).



Permission to act as a Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North requires that the Certified Adviser complies with the requirements set out in Chapter 5 of the First North Rule Book (the "Rule Book"). In accordance with item 7.1 (a) of the Rule Book and item 7.1 of Supplement B to the Rule Book, Nasdaq may impose sanctions against a Certified Adviser in case of violations of the rules or if the Certified Adviser is deemed to damage the public confidence in Nasdaq, Nasdaq First North or the securities market in general. Such a sanction may be cancellation of the permission to act as a Certified Adviser.



Decisions to impose sanctions are taken by the Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee and are made available on the Nasdaq website. More information about the Disciplinary Committee is available at:



http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/european-surveillance/disc iplinary-processes/stockholm.html



Issuers currently engaging Remium Nordic Holding AB as their Certified Adviser are not affected until this investigation has been finalized.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Jimmy Kvarnström or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.