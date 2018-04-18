Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top five market research software that you shouldn't miss

Discovering if a product will be useful beyond the initial curiosity is good business. With proper market research, you can determine if the opportunity exists, how to position the service or product, or what consumers' thoughts are after the launch. Market research can help the company to learn exciting trends, consumer behavior, and new business opportunity and not just help in fighting the competition. Detecting the opportunity enables them to progress efficiently and increase revenues. Today, organizations can not only rely on market research agencies to carry out research but can also use a market research software. In this blog post, we'll take you through the top five market research software that you shouldn't miss.

"At an age where competition is stiff, appropriate market research is an absolute necessity.," says an industry expert from Infiniti.

Top market research software organization:

Omnia Pricewatch: Pricing is one of the most delicate topics for any business or consumers and organizations frequently involved in price wars to tackle competition. Instead of manually observing prices over time for numerous products, a smart approach is to compare prices over time for diverse products to get a precise overview, and Pricewatch allows you to do just that. It checks competitor prices frequently and offers complete and high-quality pricing data. Their database contains products that are matched on GTIN codes, which give precise data and are revised many times per day. Good News! It also provides a free trial before taking up the full services.

Survey Monkey: Survey Monkey gets answers to 16 million questions daily and is an online survey tool. This tool permits easy and progressive collaboration to share research results with related stakeholders. The survey can be used not only at the customer's end but also for internal employee survey. Top companies such as Lyft, GoPro, HP, Nextdoor, and Box use their services. Their free plan permits the user to accomplish an extensive survey with ten questions per survey and up to 100 responses per survey.

Question Pro: One of the fundamental market research tools is questionnaires. In Question Pro, companies can conduct surveys. Question Pro offers over 80 standard and advanced, ready-made Survey Questions, 50+ Sample Surveys, and over 250+ Online Survey Templates. The software also embraces tools for distribution, survey creation, and analysis. The best part is, the software is free for life. Companies like FIFA, SAMSUNG, HCL, Honeywell, ING, Microsoft, Deloitte, and GM use Question Pro for their online survey needs.

One of the fundamental market research tools is questionnaires. In Question Pro, companies can conduct surveys. Question Pro offers over 80 standard and advanced, ready-made Survey Questions, 50+ Sample Surveys, and over 250+ Online Survey Templates. The software also embraces tools for distribution, survey creation, and analysis. The best part is, the software is free for life. Companies like FIFA, SAMSUNG, HCL, Honeywell, ING, Microsoft, Deloitte, and GM use Question Pro for their online survey needs. Request a free proposal, to know more about the top five market research software that you shouldn't miss

Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies.

