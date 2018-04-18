Philipp Burgtorf: European Top-Manager Joins Emma Mattress

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

German start-up Emma Mattress has signed up a real heavyweight of the international bedding industry. Philipp Burgtorf, former President of the European Bedding Industries' Association, will strengthen the management team of the company's parent company, Bettzeit Group, with immediate effect. The Group is a leading supplier of mattresses and bedding systems in Europe. Only EUR 5 million in equity and annual revenues of EUR 33 million in 2017 make the Group one of the most profitable mattress start-ups in the market. Emma, one of the Group'ssubsidiaries, alone has sold over 120,000 mattresses to date.

Thanks to his long-standing experience in the retail, bedding, and consumer fabrics sectors, Philipp Burgtorf knows the mattress industry and the European market particularly well. Having previously worked for Nike and Gore-Tex, he most recently served on the Management Board of Recticel, one of the largest mattress manufacturers in Europe, where he headed the Bedding Division. Between 2012 and 2017, Burgtorf sat on the Board of Directors of the European Bedding Industries' Association, most recently as the latter's President. In this capacity, he represented the interests of the entire European bedding industry. 52-year-old Burgtorf joined the Bettzeit Group as an investor and Supervisory Board member already in 2017. He will now conduct the Group's business together with the two founders Manuel Müller and Dennis Schmoltzi. In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, he is in charge of the Retail and Bedding segments.

"I was convinced of the Bettzeit Group's business model from the very beginning," says Philipp Burgtorf. "The Group is one of the fastest growing suppliers in the mattress and bedding market and characterised by outstanding performance in the retail sector and in direct-to-consumer marketing, which is why it knows the end customer particularly well. Building on its unique high-tech expertise in product development, the company has been extremely quick to develop excellent products that have already won several awards at a European level," says Burgtorf. Besides strategic planning and business development, Burgtorf sees his strengths primarily in sales, marketing and product management.

"Having worked in international management for many years, I am looking forward to expanding the Bettzeit Group with its team of 27 nationalities and its brands into a large European player," Burgtorf added. Manuel Müller, founder and Managing Director of the Bettzeit Group: "Philipp Burgtorf is a renowned industry expert, who will primarily push ahead with our omni-channel marketing activities."

About the Bettzeit Group:

The owner-managed Bettzeit Group is one of the fastest growing suppliers of mattresses and sleep systems in Europe and one of the ten fastest growing start-ups in Germany. Established in 2013, the company comprises three independent business segments: Dormando, an online shop launched in 2013 (http://www.dormando.de ), Emma Mattress, a start-up founded in 2015 (http://www.emma-mattress.co.uk ) and Dunlopillo, a brand with a strong heritage in Germany, with which the Group has built up the B2B segment since the end of December 2016. The Bettzeit Group has established one of the most modern development facilities for mattresses and sleep systems in Frankfurt, where its own products are developed and tested.

