

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures surged back to 3-year highs after an industry report showed a significant drop in U.S. oil inventories.



WTI light sweet oil was up 1 dollar at $67.53 a barrel.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a draw of 1.047 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending April 13, in line with estimates.



That's after two consecutive weekly builds in supplies.



The Energy Department is out with its official figures this morning.



Prices have rallied in April amid speculation that OPEC and Russia will extend their supply quota plan despite numerous reports that the global oil glut has nearly evaporated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX