Seasoned Sports Tech Veteran and Longtime STATS Employee Elevated to Key New Global Role

STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, has announced the elevation of Ryan Paterson to Chief Global Officer. Ryan most recently served as the Managing Director of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions for STATS.

In the newly formed role, Ryan will oversee all of STATS' operations outside the U.S., which includes offices operating in EMEA, APAC and Latin America. Ryan will be responsible for managing and directing STATS' international strategy, overseeing the development of global products, building and managing partner relationships, and growing the STATS brand worldwide.

"Ryan has made a name for himself in the international sports industry and has been an integral part of STATS' international business," said Carl Mergele, Chief Executive Officer at STATS. "Whether navigating new league deals, or overseeing successful data operations for countless international sporting events, Ryan has been a trusted name at STATS and throughout sports. STATS is committed to our partners around the world, and I couldn't think of someone more deserving of this important new role."

Sharing his time between Cape Town, South Africa and London, England, Ryan joined STATS through the acquisition of Prozone Sports Ltd in 2015. Since joining STATS, Ryan has been responsible for the management of commercial operations, business development and strategy throughout STATS' global offices. He has played an integral part in growing STATS' international presence, including partnerships to make STATS the official data provider for the National Rugby League (NRL), Belgium Jupiler Pro League, 2017 Rugby League World Cup, Chinese Super League (CSL) and the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP). Ryan also uses his vast industry knowledge and experience to support early stage technology and data businesses in Africa and other developing markets.

"STATS has tremendous talent in our international offices producing industry-leading work on behalf of our clients," said Paterson. "I look forward to working with the best minds in the business and continuing to cement STATS in the global marketplace."

About STATS

