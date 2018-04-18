Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market segmentation study on the construction equipment industry. A renowned construction equipment manufacturer wanted to discover and examine the characteristics of the potential customers and sell products and services in an agile and efficient manner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418005728/en/

Infiniti's Market Segmentation Solution Helps a Prominent Construction Equipment Manufacturer Tap Potential Market Segments. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the market segmentation experts at Infiniti, "Construction equipment manufacturers are facing the need to implement a robust market segmentation solution to tap into the potential market segments and find the most profitable customers."

The global construction equipment market has earlier faced slowdown due to sluggish economic conditions and slow growth of the construction industry, but the market is expected to grow at a steady growth rate in the coming years. In today's competitive supply market landscape, companies in the construction equipment sector are developing frameworks and tools to improve transparency and prevent potential risks across the supply chain. The growth of the construction equipment sector can also be driven by factors like increasing urbanization and growing population.

Request a free proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The market segmentation solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to discover the latest trends in the construction industry and target specific products and services. In addition, the client was also able to modify their offerings to meet the needs of the customers and upgrade their profit margins.

This market segmentation solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify the latest industry trends

Develop a more targeted approach to engage the customers

To know more, ask an analyst

This market segmentation solution provided predictive insights on:

Segmenting the market based on purchase behavior

Dividing markets according to the lifestyle, personality traits, values, and interests of the customers

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete market segmentation study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/construction-equipment-market-segmentation

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418005728/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us