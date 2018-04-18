MORSCO, Inc.: Morsco HVAC Supply Launches, Opens First Location

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2018 / Developed to enhance the focus on HVAC operations once under the Morrison Supply umbrella, MORSCO today has announced the launch of MORSCO HVAC Supply.

The new MORSCO HVAC Supply brand will open its first branch in the Houston, Texas, area at 12315 Parc Crest Drive, Bldg. 2 - Suite 190, Stafford, Texas, 77477 on April 23.

MORSCO's HVAC operations have been primarily based in MORSCO's Morrison Supply branches, but with the launch of the new brand, MORSCO HVAC Supply will offer HVAC customers enhanced service, more locations and more local expertise.

"We're better concentrating our efforts on growing our HVAC business by launching a focused MORSCO HVAC Supply brand," said Jim Mishler, President, MORSCO HVAC Supply. "Our goal is to get customers the HVAC inventory they need when they need it by building a network of branches with local, dedicated experts who can offer a superior level of support and expertise."

MORSCO HVAC Supply will open several additional branches across Texas and the Western U.S. in 2018.

"We brought in Jim Mishler at the end of 2017 specifically to grow MORSCO's HVAC operations," said Chip Hornsby, MORSCO CEO. "Jim's expertise and leadership is already guiding MORSCO HVAC Supply to become a significant player in the U.S. market. We are committed to this expansion and are eager to offer our local HVAC customers unmatched levels of support and service."

Joining Mishler in leading the MORSCO HVAC Supply expansion will be:

Rich Pierce, Vice President, HVAC Operations. Pierce joined MORSCO in 2017 and will guide MORSCO HVAC Supply's drive to operational excellence. He brings a wealth of experience in the safety, operations, logistics and warehousing arenas in both the HVAC and transportation industries.

Kevin Julian, Vice President, HVAC Western Region. Julian joined MORSCO in 2017 and will lead MORSCO HVAC Supply's expansion efforts across the Western half of the U.S., including Arizona and Colorado. He brings 20-plus years of experience in the home services and HVAC retail and wholesale industries to MORSCO HVAC Supply.

Robert Kleinkauf, Vice President, HVAC Southern Region. Kleinkauf will direct the growth and development of MORSCO HVAC Supply in the Texas and Oklahoma markets. He has been with MORSCO's HVAC organization more than 11 years and has been instrumental in leading and managing the HVAC business operations in advance of the current expansion.

About MORSCO



MORSCO is a leading U.S. distributor of commercial and residential plumbing, waterworks and HVAC supplies. The company was founded in Fort Worth, Texas, and is now one of the fastest growing in its market. MORSCO is a private company sponsored by Advent International and led by a team of industry veterans. The MORSCO family of brands consists of Express Pipe & Supply Co. (CA); Farnsworth Wholesale Supply (AZ); Morrison Supply Company (TX, OK, NM, KS); Murray Supply Company (NC, SC); Wholesale Specialties (CO), DeVore & Johnson (GA); Fortiline Waterworks (AL, AZ, FL, GA, KS, KY, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, VA) and MORSCO's premier showroom offering in these markets, Expressions Home Gallery. For additional information regarding MORSCO or any of its brands, please visit www.MorscoUSA.com.

About Advent International



Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in more than 315 private equity transactions in 40 countries and as of June 30, 2016, had $40 billion in assets under management. With offices on four continents, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 190 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology, media and telecom. After more than 30 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.adventinternational.com.



