

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Wednesday morning even as U.S. stocks were set to extend yesteday's gains.



Gold was up $6 at $1356 an ounce, having seen relatively little movement since January despite extremely volatile stocks.



At 2 pm ET, the Federal Reserve is due to release its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts that may shed some additional light on the outlook for interest rates.



New York Fed President William Dudley is scheduled to speak about the U.S. economic outlook and the implications for monetary policy at an event at Lehman College in New York at 3:15 pm ET.



At 4:15 pm ET, Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is due to speak on 'Navigating New Opportunities: Transatlantic Regulatory Reform' at the Bretton Woods Committee 2018 Annual Meeting in Washington.



