AXIS Re, a business segment ofAXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE: AXS), today announced the appointment of Megan Thomas as its Chief Underwriting Officer. In this role, Ms. Thomas will be responsible for product and portfolio management within AXIS Re. Ms. Thomas will be based in New York and will join the reinsurance leadership team, reporting directly to AXIS Re CEO Steve Arora.

"Megan is a unique leader grounded in industry fundamentals while also forward-looking on the evolving industry and risk landscape. She is a proven CUO who brings deep underwriting experience across multiple global markets," said Mr. Arora. "We are excited to welcome her to the leadership team and confident that she will play an important role as we grow a leadership position in the reinsurance market."

Prior to joining AXIS, Ms. Thomas spent 12 years at AIG, where she advanced to hold multiple CUO positions while working in the company's New York and Bermuda offices. Most recently, she served as Global CUO of Liability Lines in New York. Prior to that, she held the dual position of CUO and Head of AIG Cat Excess Liability, based in Bermuda. Previously, Ms. Thomas held a variety of management and underwriting roles in New York in Excess Casualty as well as in claims. She began her career serving in private and public sector roles at multiple organizations within the Australian insurance and financial services market.

"I'm excited to join AXIS Re during this pivotal time as the business cements a leadership position in the reinsurance space," said Ms. Thomas. "I believe in the vision and capabilities and I'm looking forward to being part of a strong team and an organization that shares my passion for both the art and science of underwriting. I was also drawn to the Company's strong corporate values and its focus on creating a positive societal impact."

Ms. Thomas holds both a Graduate Diploma of Business from the University of New England, New South Wales, Australia; and a Graduate Diploma of Legal Studies, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland, Australia. She is licensed to practice law in both New York and Queensland, Australia. Ms. Thomas also holds a Bachelor of Economics degree, Agriculture, from University of Queensland, Queensland, Australia; and a Bachelor of Laws degree (Hons) from Bond University, Queensland, Australia.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital is a Bermuda-based global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2017 of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada, and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

