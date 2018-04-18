Evaluate the compliance of suppliers and respond to the information requests of customers

Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to announce the launch of Inlight Network, an innovative service offering providing customers with an end-to-end, risk management solution as part of their supply chain risk management.

Inlight Network is a trusted online platform for suppliers to share their profile and gain easy access to their global customer community. Its full range of supplier verification and supply chain auditing services provides both a level of visibility and unparalleled transparency into the supply chain network, providing unique benefits for both customers and suppliers, while increasing business opportunities with global customers.

Suppliers have the opportunity to share audit results from Intertek's Supplier Verification Audit Programmes, along with a complete Compliance Business Profile with their buying partners, ensuring they meet all transparency and compliance requirements. This community-based Network saves time and money by providing greater compliance accuracy, promoting supply chain integrity and improving business performance for both suppliers and the brands with which they work. The usage of the Inlight Network displays the suppliers' commitment to their clients' compliance and risk management needs.

Brands can use the Network to attain enhanced visibility of their supply chain to support and manage their compliance program objectives by providing access to global data, trends, and insights to support business intelligence efforts. They gain access to an Intertek database of supplier compliance scorecards and the opportunity to build their own Network. Self-assessment questionnaires and audit history data are benchmarked against country, industry and global trends to help reduce audit costs and protect business reputations.

Inlight Network is supported by a vast network of local compliance experts, in more than 65 countries, offering the Assurance needed to assist suppliers through training, guidance and continuous improvement.

Calin Moldovean, President of Intertek Business Assurance, said: "With regulatory risks on the rise, Inlight Network provides a collaborative solution for deeper buyer-supplier engagement in supply chain compliance transparency and validation. In addition, suppliers and their buyers can identify unexplored business opportunities and develop strategies that result in beneficial actions and relationships."

