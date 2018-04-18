Avis Car Rental: Avis Returns to Japan With Presence at Gateway Airports

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Car Rental, the leading international car rental brand in Asia, today announced its return to the Japanese market with the opening of its flagship location at Chitose International Airport on Hokkaido Island. The opening is the first of several planned this year, with locations at Fukuoka International Airport, Narita International Airport and Kagoshima International Airport, scheduled for the summer. Idex Auto Japan, a dealer of new and previously owned vehicles and car rental operator in Japan, has been appointed the Company's licensee to operate the brand.

"Relaunching our iconic premium brand into a market as large as Japan exemplifies our continued commitment to driving sustained profitable growth," said Mark Servodidio, president, International, Avis Budget Group. "And with Japan hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and the Olympics in 2020, the timing is perfect. Together with Idex Auto Japan, we look forward to bringing our world-class mobility products and services to business and leisure customers across Japan."

The new facilities will provide local and international customers with Avis' world-class products and services, including a wide range of late-model vehicles, short- and long-term rentals, and outstanding customer service. Customers will be able to book reservations for Chitose International Airport at www.avis.com (http://www.avis.com/), with new locations added over the course of the summer.

"In recent years, the Japanese government took action to relax regulations in an effort to attract tourism, and its efforts have been well received. Japan has had a steady increase in the number of inbound tourists since, and East Asia is set to host some of the world's largest sporting events," said Toshimichi Takada, president of Idex Auto Japan. "We're excited to build on this momentum and operate the Avis brand in Japan at such a critical time."

Avis' legacy in Asia can be traced back to 1970, when the Company opened its first location in Hong Kong. Operations in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan followed. Operations have grown steadily throughout the region ever since, including Avis' leading presence in China, which began in 2002. Avis now has approximately 300 locations in Asia.

The Company's agreement with Idex Auto Japan to operate the Avis brand in Japan builds upon a relationship that dates back to 1985. Idex Auto Japan is a licensee partner for Budget, an industry leader in providing vehicle rental services to value-conscious travelers, and sister-company to Avis.

About Avis

Avis Car Rental operates one of the world's best-known car rental brands with approximately 5,500 locations in approximately 170 countries. Avis has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry and is one of the world's top brands for customer loyalty. Avis is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), which operates and licenses the brand throughout the world. For more information, visit www.avis.com (http://www.avis.com/).

Contact:

Alice Pereira

973.496.3916

PR@avisbudget.com (mailto:PR@avisbudget.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Avis Car Rental via Globenewswire

