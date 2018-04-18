The 3 rd Horasis Global Meeting will convene over 600 leaders from more than 70 countries, representing business, government, academia, civil society

The theme of the meeting is, Inspiring our Future

Horasis, a global visions community dedicated to inspiring our future, announces the 2018 Horasis Global Meeting to be held in Cascais, Portugal from the 5th-8th of May. The Horasis community of more than 600 selected world leaders, from 70 countries, will gather to discuss this year's theme, "Inspiring our Future".

Launched in 2016, the annual Horasis Global Meeting is one of the world's foremost gatherings of business leaders who interact with key government officials and eminent thought leaders. The meetings are held to advance solutions to the most critical challenges facing corporations today.

This year, politicians and business leaders will meet to discuss and devise novel ideas which will help sustain and nurture development in the future. Throughout the four day event, talks and discussions are set to be held on topics such as sustainable development, modelling sustainable migration, blockchain, closing the gender gap, the digital future, embracing AI, youth employment, business as an agent of change, religion's role in business and many more.

The event will gather an international roster of the world's most prominent leaders. Among the political leaders to attend are Peter Mutharika, President of Malawi, Armen Sarkissian, President of Armenia, Ulisses Correia e Silva, Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Kristian Jensen, Minister of Finance of Denmark, HRH Prince El Hassan bin Talal of Jordan, and Mohamed ElBaradei, former Vice-President of Egypt and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, to name a few. Joining them will be a variety of CEO's and representatives of the world's most respected corporations, including Jose Manuel Barroso, Chairman of Goldman Sachs International, Nobuyuki Idei, CEO of Quantum Leaps Corporation, John D. Negroponte, Vice Chairman, McLarty Associates, and more.

"At Horasis we recognise that identifying globally relevant issues and growth strategies require thought leadership and peer-to-peer networks," said Frank-Jürgen Richter, Chairman of Horasis. "With a number of leaders already confirmed I am excited to see how this year's collaborative efforts can inspire our future."

2018 Horasis Global Meeting is co-hosted by the Portuguese Government and the City of Cascais. The event will be held at the seaside resort of Cascais.

"We welcome Horasis with the certainty of a well succeeded and enduring partnership. During the last couple of years we have proved not only that Horasis is one of the most distinguished discussion forums around the world, but also that Cascais is the best place to welcome it," said Carlos Carreiras, Mayor of Cascais.

About Horasis

Horasis: The Global Visions Community is an independent international organization dedicated to inspiring our future. Horasis hosts annual meetings to advance solutions to the most critical challenges facing corporations today. Flagship events include the annual Horasis Global Meeting as well as regional summits focusing on China, India, and South East Asia. For more information, visit: www.horasis.org

