Ctrack Fleet Management solution ensures safety for the UK's largest office service provider

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), an industry leader in solutions for intelligent mobile enterprises, today announced a renewal of a three-year Ctrack Fleet Management services contract with Restore PLC (LON: RST), the largest UK-owned office service provider with a network of 100 locations nationwide.

The integration of Inseego's solution enables Restore to monitor and manage their fleet which transports sensitive documents and IT systems for their 20,000 Enterprise Class customer base comprised of Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100 companies, legal and financial firms, municipalities and national health trusts. Enhancements as part of the renewal include advanced telematics targeting improved road safety, reduced environmental impact and enhanced duty of care as part of Restore's recently launched driver behavior initiative.

"We have been using Ctrack Online very effectively for a number of years to gain peace of mind that our employees, vehicles and loads are safe and secure," said Chris Miles, Fleet Manager at Restore. "We are however, committed to operating a responsible fleet, so we will now be making use of the system's impressive functionality to better understand driver performance and encourage improved driving styles as part of a recently launched initiative to improve driver safety."

"Restore has been a key fleet management customer for several years, as they are always looking to find new ways to improve and optimize their fleet operations," said Chris Lytle, EVP of Enterprise SaaS Solutions at Inseego. "Our Ctrack solution provides business intelligence related to driver safety, workforce hours of service and route management. The Ctrack solution is compliant with the latest governmental regulations and offers complete visibility from a single portal, which ultimately delivers an exceptional customer experience."

To learn more about Inseego's Ctrack Online solution for Restore PLC, visit https://www.ctrack.co.uk/news/restore-seeks-driver-behaviour-improvements-with-ctrack-vehicle-tracking.html

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) enables high performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission critical applications with a "zero unscheduled downtime" mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego's products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2018. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418005375/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Inseego Corp.

Anette Gaven, +1 (619) 993-3058

Anette.Gaven@inseego.com

Or

Investor Relations contact:

MKR Group

Joo-Hun Kim, +1 (212) 868-6760

joohunkim@mkrir.com

http://investor.inseego.com/