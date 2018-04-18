Metals exploration and development company Greatland Gold has started its first drilling programme at the company's wholly owned Havieron licence in Western Australia. The programme includes plans for the drilling of four vertical holes to a depth of approximately 2,400 metres, with several analytical methods to be applied to drill cores obtained with a view to determining the type of mineralisation present. Historic drill results at the site have not been assayed for a full range of elements. ...

