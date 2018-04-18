Morgan Stanley clocked-in with its best quarterly earnings performance in 10 years on Wednesday, as volatility in global capital markets saw its trading revenues jump by nearly a fifth. For the first quarter of 2018, the bank posted a 38% jump in total net income on a continuing basis to reach $3.42bn, for earnings per share of $1.45, which easily beat the consensus forecast from analysts polled by FactSet for $1.26. That came on the back of a bumper 17% increase in net revenues to $11.08bn ...

