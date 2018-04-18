IBM shares fell after profit margins shrank and underlying revenue flatlined in the first quarter, suggesting slow progress in its shift towards more profitable businesses. The US technology company's net income fell to $1.68bn in the three months to the end of March from $1.75bn a year earlier. Revenue rose 5% to $19.1bn, a second quarter of growth after more than five years of declines. But revenue was unchanged when adjusted for currency movements. IBM's gross profit margin narrowed to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...