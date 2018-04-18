In relation to the technical issues that occurred today, Nasdaq has decided to call for Exceptional Circumstances for all Market Makers in Equity Derivatives for the remainder of the trading day.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact product manager Mikael Siewertz, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets
Mikael Siewertz Equity Derivatives Products
