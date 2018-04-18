The paid subscription shares in Starbreeze AB will be delisted. Last trading day for STAR BTA A 1 and STAR BTA B 1 was Monday April 16, 2018.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: STAR BTA A 1 --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011061910 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153071 ---------------------------------------



Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: STAR BTA B 1 --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011061944 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153072 ---------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.