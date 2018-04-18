Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2018) - Vangold Mining Corp. (TSXV: VAN) (OTC Pink: VGLDF) (FSE: E35B) ("Vangold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, following the Annual General meeting held April 17, 2018, the addition of Dr. David Terry PhD., P.Geo and Jonathan Challis P.Eng., B.Sc., MBA as directors of the Company.

Dr. David Terry is a professional economic geologist, senior executive and corporate director with more than 25 years of international experience in the mineral resources sector. He has played key roles in the successful acquisition, exploration and development of a number of precious and base metal deposits, primarily in North and South America, expertise in advanced project evaluation, M&A, corporate finance, design and execution of effective exploration programs. Dr. Terry has held executive positions and directorships with a number of publicly-listed and private mineral resource companies; he currently serves as a director of Golden Arrow Resources Corporation which has recently partnered with SSR Mining Inc. bringing the Chinchillas silver project in Argentina to production. David gained expertise with a number of senior mining companies including Boliden Limited, Westmin Resources Limited, Hemlo Gold Mines Inc., Cominco Limited and Gold Fields Mining Corporation. Dr. Terry holds a B.Sc. and Ph.D. in geology from Western University in Ontario and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Mr. Jonathan Challis is a Mining Engineer with over 30 years' experience in the operation, management, financing and analysis of mining projects around the world. Mr. Challis has an honors degree in Mineral Exploitation from University College, Cardiff and an MBA degree from Cranfield University. He further strengthens the board in the key areas of technical, operational and mining expertise. Mr. Challis commenced his professional career as a Mining Engineer with Gold Fields of South Africa in 1974 before returning to Europe, where he worked as a Mining Analyst and Project Financier for several European institutions. In 1997, he joined Ivanhoe Capital Corporation and was involved in several Canadian resources companies in the roles of CEO, President and Director. He served as a Non-Executive Director at Orinoco Gold Limited until Dec. 2017 and continues to serve as Chairman and Director of Rye Patch Gold Corp which is currently under plan-of-arrangement with Alio Gold Inc.

Vangold Mining is very pleased to add these two outstanding industry experts to its board which now comprises the following four members:

Mr. Cameron S. King, MBA., P.Eng., B.Com., Director, President & CEO

Mr. Hernan Dorado, MBA., M.Eng., QP, Director

Dr. David Terry, Phd., P.Geo, Director

Mr. Jonathon Challis, P.Eng., B.Sc., MBA, Director

The shareholders approved the re-appointment of auditors, Lancaster & David, and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration. An amendment to the Company's 20% fixed Stock Option Plan was also approved, to increase the maximum number of common shares issuable under the Plan to 12,351,346 common shares.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,800,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company at $0.10 per share for a five-year period. The options are subject to a vesting period with 25% of the option grant vesting immediately, and the remaining 75% vesting every three months thereafter.

About Vangold Mining Corp.

Vangold is a development-stage silver and gold company, holding 100% ownership of nine mining concessions in the Guanajuato, Mexico Mining District. Vangold is aggressively pursuing the production of the 700,000 mt standing stock piles and targeting the El Pinguico and Veta Madre vein structure from underground and surface drilling programs. Vangold Mining is fundamentally focused on near-term production and growth by the drill bit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Cameron S. King"

President, CEO and Director

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This News Release may contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phases such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate" and similar expressions identifying forward-looking statements. Investors should not rely on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vangold's expectations, and expressly does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to the following, limited operating history, proposed exploration and/or drill programs and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Vangold to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

