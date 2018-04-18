Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2018) - International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) ("IBAT" or the "Company"), is pleased to confirm that it has appointed Dr. John Burba as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and a director of the Company upon completion of the closing of its acquisition of Selective Adsorption Lithium, Inc. as announced on April 13, 2018. In addition the Company confirms that Jeremy Ross has resigned as a director of the Company and Christina Borgese of North American Lithium, has been appointed a director of the Company and Executive VP of Research and Development. The Company also announces the appointment of Mr. Marc Privitera as Executive Vice President of Operations and Mr. John Ashburn as Chief Legal Officer. The board of directors of the Company is now comprised of John Burba, Christina Borgese, Logan Anderson, David Scott and Paul Pederson.

Upon finalization of these appointments, Dr. John Burba stated "I am very pleased with the International Battery Metals Board of Directors. Each of our directors possesses unique skills that will help us to meet our goal of being the first oilfield lithium exploration and production company."

About IBAT

IBAT is an advanced technology company focused on lithium brine extraction. The company is in the process of creating and applying intellectual property related to lithium extraction from oilfield brines for petro-lithium extraction projects. IBAT's unique extraction process is environmentally friendly, low cost, and has the potential to produce high-quality, commercial grade lithium at a much faster rate than the current industry standards.

