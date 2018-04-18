EXCHANGE NOTICE 18.4.2018 BONDS



BONDS LISTING ON 19.4.2018



1 bonds issued by Delete Group Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 19.4.2018. Please find identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 18.4.2018 LAINAT



LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 19.4.2018



1 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 19.4.2018 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Delete Group Oyj. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=674141