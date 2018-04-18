Global 50 law firm Goodwin announced today that Uli Kleinsteuber has joined the firm as the Managing Director of International Operations, a newly created position. Kleinsteuber is based in Goodwin's London office and reports directly to the firm's Chief Operating Officer Michael Caplan.

"The creation of the Managing Director of International Operations position aligns with Goodwin's continued expansion across our key practice areas and industry verticals globally," said Caplan. "As Goodwin's international lawyer and client base has grown significantly over the past several years, we have been building out our global operations team to support the firm's expanded international operations with top business of law talent. Uli's arrival furthers our commitment to a best-in-class global operations team in support of our growing international footprint. We are excited to welcome Uli to the firm."

Kleinsteuber will partner with Goodwin's European Chair, the firm's London, Paris, Frankfurt and Hong Kong Chairs, and Chief Officers across all of the firm's non-U.S. operations, including finance, IT, HR, office administration and marketing, and all associated day-to-day functions.

Kleinsteuber joins from Linklaters, where he served in various operational leadership roles for nine years. Most recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer of the Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa region. He also served as the Head of Business Management Germany, the Chief Operating Officer of Benelux, and as the head of the firm's process and change function. Earlier in his career, Kleinsteuber served in leadership positions at Ernst Young and British Telecom.

