Technavio's latest market research report on the global learning analytics market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418005763/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global learning analytics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global learning analytics market will grow at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period. The emergence of e-learning and m-learning is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The demand for quick and more efficient ways of training and learning has increased due to the constantly evolving and changing scenarios in business and education. K-12, as well as higher ed institutions, have adopted some form of e-learning as they are effective for retaining knowledge, which improves learners' productivity, work quality, and learning curve. Universities and colleges have adopted LMS to reach to a broad range of students, while at the same time facilitating the use of collaborative methods of learning among them. This indicates the growing amount of data being captured through LMS, ERP, and other software. This allows smooth and easy integration of learning analytical tools in the teaching environment. The impressive growth in e-learning is also expected to drive the growth of the global learning analytics market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing demand for IoT and wearable devices as one of the key emerging trends driving the global learning analytics market:

Increasing demand for IoT and wearable devices

IoT and wearable devices are progressively revolutionizing the way education and training are being conveyed in modern K-12 schools and higher ed institutes. IoT, with the help of various devices connected to each other and performing without human intervention, is expected to convert conventional schools to smart schools and classrooms. Smart classrooms will ensure that high engagement and involvement is achieved among students. In such scenarios, for better results, game-based learning can also be implemented.

"Students can be connected to radio frequency identification scanning objects and iPads or tablets with personalized curricula being delivered to their desks. By using wearable devices while students are involved in playing games can help educators to track the students' learning behavior and patterns, in turn, helping them to personalize lessons for individual students," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global learning analytics market segmentation

This market research report segments the global learning analytics market into the following deployment (on-premise learning and cloud-based learning), end-users (higher ed and K-12), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The smart utilities segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 28.5% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease nearly 2% by 2022. The fastest growing application is manufacturing, which will account for nearly 25% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global learning analytics market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 49%. By 2022, the Americas will continue dominating the market and witness the highest growth rate.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellness category for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418005763/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com