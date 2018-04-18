The two biggest names in the solar trade fight will now be one company. SunPower will again be a U.S. manufacturer, and SolarWorld will begin producing P-Series modules. We did not see that coming. Three weeks after SunPower CEO Tom Werner told Bloomberg and Reuters that his company was looking around for a location to site U.S. manufacturing, the company has revealed that this production will not be a greenfield site, but actually the factory of its bitter foe in the Section 201 trade case. SunPower has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in the SolarWorld Americas, based in Hillsboro, Oregon. SolarWorld ...

