Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest clickstream analytics study on the CPG industry. A leading CPG industry player wanted to profile, target, and retain potential customers with the help of clickstream analytics.

According to the clickstream analytics experts at Quantzig, "Clickstream analytics solutions help companies classify and target visitors, recover pricing strategy, and improve web pages."

The CPG industry has started observing a shift from offline to online channels and is influenced by factors like the dipping GDP growth and fading currency values. CPG industry players have started thinking beyond the conservative shopping techniques to produce and boost shopping experience for customers. Also, consumer needs and behavior have been changing, and organizations are implementing technologies to meet the ever-growing collection of demands. To stay in balance with the changing preferences of the customers, significant organizations in the CPG industry are planning to fine-tune their operating models with that of the competitors.

The clickstream analytics solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to gain practical insights into the response times, user's engagement, and the overall site's performance. The client was able to ascertain valued insights into the customer behavior and their shopping patterns.

This clickstream analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Profile potential customer segments based on traffic insights

Revamp their pricing strategy, categorize and target visitors, and tailor offerings to the potential customers

This clickstream analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing the purchasing preferences of the customers and customizing offerings

Determining the data that yields maximum information

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

