Technavio's latest market research report on the global computer integrated manufacturing market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global computer integrated manufacturing market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The need for improved traceability is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Warranty management plays a major role in providing customer satisfaction and customer confidence. A few aspects of warranty management such as product recall have a negative effect on the customer. In determining the net profit of the company, the amount of product recalls in a year plays a significant role. Improved traceability the process of verifying the systems or products with the help of well documented historical data, is the major solution for the reduction or elimination of product recalls.

In manufacturing processes, DM can be used for enhancing traceability. DM gathers all the data regarding manufacturing process and compares them with the production plans and warns the management in case of any inconsistency. It also provides detail data regarding the list of operations performed using the parts and products made using these parts.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of abrasive jet cutting machines as one of the key emerging trends in the global computer integrated manufacturing market:

Increasing use of abrasive jet cutting machines

The water jet machines provide an effective and competent method for developing critical parts and components with great ease and accuracy. Based on the required specifications of the product, they help in effective machining, cutting, and shaping of metals and other materials with precision. The water jet machines pump the water with extremely high pressure, through plumbing, and flush out the cutting head. Water jet machines are of two types, namely pure waterjet and abrasive water jet machines, which are used based on the applications.

Many companies across the industries such as the automotive, die mold, part manufacturing, job shops, aerospace, defense, shipbuilding, electric and electronic, healthcare, consumer durables, plastics, wood working, food processing, robotics, and glass working have adopted them. Moreover, when compared with other cutting technologies, these machines generate lesser heat and dust.

"A software is an integral part of the abrasive jet cutting system. It affects the productivity and usefulness of the system. End-user of the abrasive jet cutting system must convert the customer-supplied data in the form of CAD files into instructions that run the machine. A full-featured software, including CAD, cutting models, and even nesting is supplied by some of the abrasive jet cutting system players. For 2D cutting, geometry is taken directly from a CAD file. A custom CAD-CAM software uses the predictive model of the cutting process and optimizes the speed in the G-code for material type and nozzle power," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT hardware

Global computer integrated manufacturing market segmentation

This market research report segments the global computer integrated manufacturing market into the following products (CAD, CAM, and DM) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The CAD segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 77% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing product is DM, which will account for nearly 8% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global computer integrated manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 44%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

