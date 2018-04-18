Today, Beko, Europe's No.1 free standing home appliances brand, continued to amplify its 'Eat Like A Pro' initiative at EuroCucina by cooking up a storm with its sponsorship partner FC Barcelona, British actress and celebrity chef Lisa Faulkner and top Italian chef Alessandro Borghese.

Italian Junior Masterchef judge Alessandro unveiled a range of exclusive, delicious and healthy recipes of his creation that has been approved by Dra.Antonia Lizárraga, FC Barcelona's top nutritionist.

These exclusive recipes have been created as part of Beko's global CSR initiative 'Eat Like Pro', a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the global epidemic of childhood obesity by educating the world on the importance of good nutrition as well as encouraging consumers to emulate their FC Barcelona heroes and 'Eat Like A Pro'.

The campaign aims to grant families access to the eating habits of the team's finest players which can also be found through the 'Eat Like A Pro' website. Here, parents, children and families can access a range of fun activities, healthy eating hints, tips and recipes enabling Beko to inspire, raise awareness and educate families on the importance of a healthy, balanced lifestyle.

As a mother herself, Lisa Faulkner relates closely to the campaign and said, "Healthy eating and nutrition has always been an important part of my lifestyle which I have passed down to my daughter. It's amazing to be part of this global campaign which will inspire families around the world, teaching others that healthy eating is easy and makes such a difference to our children's wellbeing."

Beko also showcased its diverse products at EuroCucina and guests were treated to a demonstration of the brand's wide range of innovative appliances. Beko lives and breathes its dedication to helping consumers lead healthy lives, and is committed to meeting their needs, with a passion for making the everyday easier. A number of Beko's innovations help make those healthy choices even easier, for instance, EverFresh+ technology within its top refrigerators provides variable controlled temperature compartments, allowing consumers to keep fruit and vegetables fresh for up to three times longer.

Today Alessandro shared his expertise and tips on healthy living, showing his support for the campaign with an aim to get parents rethinking their food and meal choices. He comments: "I am thrilled to be working with Beko on this extremely important global initiative and am really excited to debut my latest recipes to help communicate the importance of healthy eating as part of Beko's 'Eat Like A Pro' campaign. As both a chef and a father I am a passionate advocate of healthy eating, and therefore this campaign and everything it stands for is very close to my heart. I'm a firm believer that nutritious food needn't fall short on taste… or excitement!"

Chief Marketing Officer, Zeynep Yalim Uzun also attended the event in Milan and spoke about healthy living. She explained how Beko's latest innovations inspire healtly eating and explained, "If current trends continue the number of overweight or obese infants and young children globally will increase to 70 million by 2025. Childhood obesity is a global issue and at Beko, we are striving to tackle this crisis through using innovative technologies that make healthy eating easier whilst raising awareness at the same time. From refrigerators that keep fruit and vegetables fresh for up to 30 days and a range of small appliances that can make healthy smoothies in no time at all, Beko has a wide range of appliances featuring smart and helpful technologies to help families eat healthier at home. Beko believes in bringing people meaningful solutions as a partner who understands and helps them in their everyday lives."

Dra.Antonia Lizárraga was on hand to discuss the importance of nutrition and a balanced diet. She said, "to keep the players in top form, they must sustatin a general healthy eating pattern which helps to support the needs of a fit, energetic and lean player. Children must also have balanced diets and must be energised on a daily basis through proper nutrition to keep fit and strong. Beko is helping to enable kids and parents on a global scale through its innovative approach and campaign, sustaining a better living for each generation."

Beko's aim is simple; to help reduce childhood obesity through prevention and education. The global Eat Like A Pro campaign is set to inspire families and children around the world to lead healthier lifestyles and show that good nutrient is key to tackling this worldwide problem.

