"Grand Finale" Brings Together Startup Founders From 30 Regional Competitions Across Six Continents

Startup World Cup today announced the speakers and judges for the Startup World Cup 2018 Global Grand Finale, to be held at San Francisco's Marriott Marquis on May 11, 2018. This year's Startup World Cup began with 30 regional competitions, starting in Brazil last August and circling the globe through the end of April. The winners of the regional competitions will vie for a $1,000,000 investment prize at the Grand Finale event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418005468/en/

Startup World Cup 2018 Grand Finale Speakers (Graphic: Business Wire)

Startup World Cup is organized by Fenox Venture Capital, a Silicon Valley-based global VC firm. The Grand Finale event will bring together the startups plus well-known speakers and judges from the tech community for a full day of networking and competition, with an audience expected to exceed 2,500. The startups are from North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, and represent technologies ranging from AI and IoT to life science and medtech.

Startup World Cup 2018 Grand Finale featured keynote speakers include:

Reid Hoffman, Founding CEO of LinkedIn; Partner of Greylock Partners

John Chambers, former CEO of Cisco; Founder of JC2 Ventures

Adam Cheyer, Co-Founder of Siri

Ron Conway, Founder of SV Angel

Vinod Khosla, Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems; Founder of Khosla Ventures

Marc Randolph, Co-Founder of Netflix

Jay Vijayan, former CIO of Tesla

This year's Startup World Cup winner will be selected by an All-Star panel of investor judges, including Geoff Ralston from Y Combinator, Ashley Carroll from Social Capital, Adeo Ressi from the Founder Institute, and Nina Achadjian from Index Ventures among others.

Register to attend the 2018 Grand Finale on May 11th here.

About Fenox Venture Capital

Fenox Venture Capital is a Silicon Valley-based global VC firm, which has invested into more than 120 companies. Fenox VC leverages its international network, spanning the US, Asia, and Europe to support the global expansion of its portfolio companies. Read more about Fenox VC at www.fenoxvc.com.

Press

Journalists can apply for a media pass to the Startup World Cup Grand Finale here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418005468/en/

Contacts:

To request interviews with Fenox Partners, startup contestants and featured speakers contact:

Fenox Venture Capital

Jeff Lettes, +1-408-645-5532

jl.stratcomm@gmail.com