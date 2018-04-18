

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Wednesday, the Bank of Canada announces decision on interest rates. Economists expect the bank to maintain benchmark rate at 1.25 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie rose against the euro, yen and the greenback, it fell against the aussie.



The loonie was worth 1.2551 against the greenback, 85.42 against the yen, 1.5550 against the euro and 0.9768 against the aussie as of 9:55 am ET.



