

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) and Best Buy (BBY) announced a partnership to bring the next generation of Fire TV Edition smart TVs to customers in the United States and Canada. Best Buy will launch more than ten 4K and HD Fire TV Edition models from Insignia and Toshiba, beginning this summer.



Amazon stated that the newly designed smart TVs come with the Fire TV experience built-in, uniquely bringing together live over-the-air TV and all streaming content into one easy-to-view location. Connect any HD antenna and instantly use Alexa to search for and watch broadcast TV, or choose from a vast catalog of streaming TV episodes and movies from Netflix, Prime Video, HBO, PlayStation Vue, Hulu, and many more.



Fire TV Edition includes a Voice Remote with Alexa, making it easy to launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more. It can also be paired with any Echo device allowing the users to easily use their voice to control TV experience hands-free with Alexa.



Amazon noted that Customers in the United States will have the ability to purchase the first Fire TV Edition smart TV from Toshiba beginning this summer, with additional models to be released in 2018. Fire TV Edition smart TVs will be available exclusively in Best Buy stores, on BestBuy.com, and for the first time, from Best Buy as a third-party seller on Amazon.com. The new Fire TV Edition smart TVs will be available for purchase in Canada later this year.



