

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - After indicating a willingness to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership less than a week ago, President Donald Trump appeared to throw cold water on the idea in a post on Twitter late Tuesday.



'While Japan and South Korea would like us to go back into TPP, I don't like the deal for the United States,' Trump tweeted. 'Too many contingencies and no way to get out if it doesn't work.'



'Bilateral deals are far more efficient, profitable and better for OUR workers,' he added. 'Look how bad WTO is to U.S.'



The tweet from Trump comes as he is meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.



Japan was a member of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, although South Korea was not part of the massive trade deal.



Trump indicated in a post on Twitter last Thursday that he would rejoin the TPP if the agreement reached under President Barack Obama is renegotiated.



'Would only join TPP if the deal were substantially better than the deal offered to Pres. Obama,' Trump tweeted. 'We already have BILATERAL deals with six of the eleven nations in TPP, and are working to make a deal with the biggest of those nations, Japan, who has hit us hard on trade for years!'



A statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said Trump had asked U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and chief economic advisor Larry Kudlow to look at whether a better deal can be negotiated.



'Last year, the President kept his promise to end the TPP deal negotiated by the Obama administration because it was unfair to American workers and farmers,' Walters said.



She added, 'The President has consistently said he would be open to a substantially better deal, including in his speech in Davos earlier this year.'



The U.S. could face some difficulty rejoining the TPP, as the eleven other nations in the pact signed a new agreement last month known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.



