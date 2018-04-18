London-focussed residential property developer Telford Homes updated the market on its trading on Wednesday, saying it anticipated record revenue and profit for the year ended 31 March. The AIM-traded firm said profit before tax was expected to be up by more than 30%, slightly ahead of current market expectations. It said its strong performance was reflected in a three percentage point improvement in gross and operating margins. Telford also claimed a 100% customer recommendation rate in 2017, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...