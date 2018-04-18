As previously communicated, INET Nordic (Cash Equity) trading platform has been failed over to Nasdaq Nordic Disaster Recovery site PORT.



Please use the failover destination IPs for connecting to INET Nordic. The port details for OUCH and FIX Order Entry (incl associated Drops), FIX On-Exchange and APA Tradereporting (incl associated Drops), ITCH TCP, ITCH TCP GLIMPSE and ITCH TCP NLS ports are unique for each client and can be found in Nasdaq MemberPortal.



Connectivity details for Nordic Workstation, GCF (TIP) and FDS as well as ITCH and NLS Multicast are available in attached INET Nordic Production Connectivity Details document.





For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:



Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=674187