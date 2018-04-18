Please note that all trading of Equities, Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income and Commodities on Nasdaq Nordic and Nasdaq Baltic markets will continue to run on Site B (PORT) tomorrow (April 19th). Information about resumption of trading from Primary Site (VASBY) to be communicated separately tomorrow.



Affected markets:



Nasdaq Nordic:



-- Nasdaq Stockholm Equity -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Equity -- Nasdaq Helsinki Equity -- Nasdaq Iceland Equity and Fixed income -- Nasdaq Nordic Index-, Equity- and Fixed Income Derivatives -- Nasdaq Stockholm Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Helsinki Fixed Income



Nasdaq Baltic:



-- Nasdaq Riga Equity -- Nasdaq Tallinn Equity -- Nasdaq Vilnius Equity -- Nasdaq Riga Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Tallinn Fixed Income -- Nasdaq Vilnius Fixed Income



Nasdaq Commodities



-- Nasdaq Commodities



For trading information please contact:



Trading Operations + 46 8 405 73 60 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com



For clearing and collateral information please contact:



Clearing and Collateral Management + 46 8 405 68 80 clearing@nasdaq.com



For technical questions please contact (GINET):



Technical Support + 46 8 405 67 50 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com



For trade and technical questions please contact (INET):



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 64 10 operator@nasdaq.com



Commodities Desken + 47 67 52 80 37 desken@nasdaq.com