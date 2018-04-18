Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rixos Seagate Sharm is a winner of international Luxury Lifestyle Awards, named the best resort in the Luxury Hotel categoryin Sharm El Sheikhin Egypt. This significant award has been previously received by such high-profile companies as Chanel, Dom Perignon, Tiffany&Co., Ferrari and Rolls-Royce. This prestigious achievement was covered in Forbes, ELLE, VOGUE and Marie Claire.

Rixos Seagate Sharm is a beautiful ultra all-inclusive resort by the splendid shores of the Red Sea. Located within proximity to both the international airport and the center of Sharm El Sheikh, it is accessible from any destination. Sharm El Sheikh is a resort area and a tourist center located on the south of Sinai Peninsula in Egypt.

Rixos Seagate Sharm territory spreads wide and offers diverse landscape and a unique experience that combines beautiful nature, colorful fish and corals underwater, along with perks of a premium-style vacation with all its benefits.

Opened in the beginning of 2016, the resort comprises of 783 rooms that are decked with state of the art equipment and boast modern design. There is a great variety of accommodation to choose from: luxurious superior rooms, deluxe or family rooms, swim-up rooms with direct access to the Premium pool, various types of suites and spacious lush villas.

Leisure activities offered for free by Rixos Seagate Sharm would have your days filled with fun and adventure: there are eight swimming pools, a plethora of fitness activities, all-inclusive bars and restaurants, water sports as well as private beach cabanas with a butler service that anticipates guests every whim.

At the winning resort, attention is given to the whole family from toddlers to teens to parents. For the very little ones cans of baby food are provided complimentary. The Rixy Club will take care of younger children (4-12 y.o.), while Teens Club R for ages 13-17 will make sure the teenagers also have a great time.

For those who seek privacy and relaxation in one of the splendid SPA centers - there is Rixos Anjana SPA with the territory of 2600 sq.m. and the Ladies SPA that is open exclusively to female guests.

Rixos Seagate Sharm provides superior services for business meetings, seminars, and workshops, as well as special events and celebrations.

Rixos Seagate Sharm has it all to offer its guests a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience.

Contact: Anna Blazer, ab@luxuryawards.com