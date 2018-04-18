Indonesia Catering Market to Register a Steady Five Year CAGR of Over 10% in Next 5 Years Till 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Catering in Hotels & Wedding Halls will continue to account for majority revenue share in Catering Market in Indonesia till 2022. Dominating Players in the segment include Ayana Resort and Spa, Alila Jakarta, Conrad Bali , The Mulia, The Royal Santrian and others. Over 1,300 Hotels & Wedding Halls currently operates in Indonesia .

Indonesia Catering Market is driven by several high growth potential opportunities and test case scenarios. Hospitality sector and the market for pure play caterers is highly fragmented whereas, in-flight & industrial, railway catering sectors have been marked with highly concentrated competition. There were approximately 1,500 food catering entities operating in 2017 providing food catering services along with providing supplementary facilities such as flower decoration, parking facilities, seating arrangement, cutlery and others. Few of the major players include Sasana Kriya, Hilton Garden Inn, Conrad Bali, The Royal Santrian, Hard Rock Hotel Bali, Holiday Inn Jakarta, Holiday Inn Express Jakarta Thamrin, PT Indocater, CAS Group, Aerofood and others.

The pre-requisite of heavy investment into setting up a full-fledged production facility and establishing a large distribution network has presented challenges for stakeholders to scale their businesses. This also proves to be a barrier in the entry of new players. Presence & expertise of major players, large geographical out-reach (especially to remote sites), diversity in menus, larger capacity of event halls, well established & exclusive clientele have helped these major players to assemble higher revenue share in the market during the 2012-2017 .

Indonesia is an attractive destination for investment in catering business because it has a large addressable market, stability in tourist arrivals, relatively low labor costs and reasonable priced and availability of raw materials. The construction of hotel project would be supported by purpose of the government to target 20 million tourists in 2020, and for successful hosting of Asian Games 2018 which will be held in Jakarta and Palembang. Indonesian government is taking up various initiatives to increase the number of international tourists in the country.

Ken Research in its latest study, "Indonesia Catering Market Outlook to 2022 - by Hotel and Wedding Halls Catering, In-Flight Catering, Industrial Catering, Educational Catering, Healthcare Catering, Railway Catering" suggests Success of a catering company depends largely upon the quality of food which it offers to the customers. It is preferred by the market players to hire the best chefs and focus on their aggressive training from time to time. This can be done by contacting big Hotel Management institutes of the country.



Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Indonesia Catering Market Size

Value Chain Analysis of Indonesia Catering Market

Indonesia Catering Market Segmentation By End Users (Hospitality Sector, In-Flight Catering, Education Sector, Healthcare Sector, and Others) Indonesia Hospitality Catering Market Segmentation by Type of Entity (5 Star Hotel, 4 Star Hotel, 3 Star Hotel, and Wedding/Event Halls) Challenges Faced by Wedding Hall Business in Indonesia In-Flight Food Catering Process Challenges in In-Flight Catering Process

SWOT Analysis of Indonesia Catering Market

Vendor Selection in Indonesia Catering Market Hospitality Sector (Hotels and Weddings/Event Halls) In-Flight Catering Education Sector Healthcare Sector

Catering Market Trends, Developments, and Restraints in Indonesia Catering Market

Catering Market Competitive Landscape in Indonesia Catering Market Competition Analysis by Entities (Pure-Play Catering Players, Wedding/Event Halls, 5 Star Hotels, 4 Star Hotels, 3 Star Hotels) Competition Parameters in Indonesia Catering Market

Catering Market Indonesia Catering Market Future Outlook and Projections By End Users (Hospitality Sector, In-Flight Catering, Education Sector, Healthcare Sector, and Others)

Analyst Recommendations

