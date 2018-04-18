Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, April 18
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 April 2018, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of portfolio
|Residential Secure Income
|1.49%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2018
|0.70%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020
|0.46%
|Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 2021
|0.43%
|Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure
|0.36%
|Target Healthcare REIT
|0.19%
|BH Global
|0.11%
|BBGI SICAV SA
|0.07%
|Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)
|0.06%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|0.04%
|Total
|3.91%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 April 2018, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of portfolio
|UK Treasury 0.125% 2019
|9.10%
|USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026
|3.88%
|USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2025
|3.46%
|Vonovia
|2.71%
|Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF
|2.59%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|2.50%
|USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 2025
|2.25%
|Deutsche Wohnen
|1.95%
|Sweden Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2022
|1.80%
|UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 2020
|1.77%
|Total
|32.01%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the
Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'
prices.
Enquiries:
Steven Cowie, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com