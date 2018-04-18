Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 April 2018, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of portfolio Residential Secure Income 1.49% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2018 0.70% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020 0.46% Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 2021 0.43% Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure 0.36% Target Healthcare REIT 0.19% BH Global 0.11% BBGI SICAV SA 0.07% Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting) 0.06% Pershing Square Holdings 0.04% Total 3.91%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 April 2018, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of portfolio UK Treasury 0.125% 2019 9.10% USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026 3.88% USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2025 3.46% Vonovia 2.71% Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 2.59% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 2.50% USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 2025 2.25% Deutsche Wohnen 1.95% Sweden Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 2022 1.80% UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 2020 1.77% Total 32.01%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com