Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.04.2018 | 16:24
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 18

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 April 2018, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of portfolio
Residential Secure Income1.49%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20180.70%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.46%
Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 20210.43%
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure0.36%
Target Healthcare REIT0.19%
BH Global0.11%
BBGI SICAV SA0.07%
Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)0.06%
Pershing Square Holdings0.04%
Total3.91%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 April 2018, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of portfolio
UK Treasury 0.125% 20199.10%
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20263.88%
USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 20253.46%
Vonovia2.71%
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF2.59%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies2.50%
USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 20252.25%
Deutsche Wohnen1.95%
Sweden Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 20221.80%
UK Treasury 2.5% Index-Linked 20201.77%
Total32.01%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

Steven Cowie, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


