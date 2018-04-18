

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Getlink, formerly Groupe Eurotunnel SE (GETS.L), reported that its first-quarter consolidated revenue for the Group were 241.4 million euros, an increase of 5% at a constant exchange rate. At 211.7 million euros, revenues for the Fixed Link showed an increase of 6% for the first quarter of 2018.



Revenues from the Shuttle business were 138.3 million euros, an increase of 7% compared to the same period last year, largely due to an increase in yield.



Revenue from the Railway Network grew by 3%, largely due to the increase in Eurostar traffic. This underlying trend should continue through the rest of the year with the opening, on 4 April; of the direct London to Amsterdam service.



Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group, said, 'For the first quarter of 2018, the Group has again published excellent results, with another record first quarter. The growth on both sides of the Channel and progress made in the Brexit negotiations allow us to forecast EBITDA of more than €735 million in 2022.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX