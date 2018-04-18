Company announcement no. 32/2018



18 April 2018



The reduction of the share capital as approved by DFDS A/S' general meeting on 19 March 2018 is after a statutory notice period now registered by the Danish Business Authority.



ISIN DK 0060655629 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: DFDS ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 57,000,000 shares (DKK 1,140,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 1,000,000 shares (DKK 20,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 56,000,000 shares (DKK 1,120,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 20 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: DFDS ------------------------------------------------------------



