em-trak announces savings of up to 25%

em-trak UK today announces the all new SAILOR-EXTREME AIS Class B and VHF Antenna splitter package from em-trak. The SAILOR-EXTREME is the perfect AIS transceiver solution for sailors a small, robust, water proof AIS Class B transceiver that connects to any display system and VHF antenna splitter so you can use your existing VHF radio antenna. All in one package at an incredible discounted price of only $629.00 saving 25% on buying them separately.

The SAILOR-EXTREME is a package deal that includes the em-trak water and weather proof professional series, B300 AIS Class B transceiver and the em-trak S300 VHF antenna splitter. This combination makes the SAILOR-EXTREME the perfect AIS purchase for anyone who wants to install AIS and make use of their existing VHF antenna to make installation quick, easy and low cost. The intelligent connectivity of the B300 with dual NMEA0183 and NMEA2000 also means that you can connect to any display system chart plotter, PC, APP, tablet and smart phone, and the integrated GPS antenna means that an external one is not needed in most installations.

You can buy the SAILOR-EXTREME package and all other em-trak AIS products at your local em-trak dealer or direct at www.em-trak.com with worldwide next day shipping supported by our global gold standard warranty.

About em-trak Marine Electronics:

em-trak Marine Electronics are specialists in the sale of high quality and performance AIS transceivers for use by professional and leisure mariners. em-trak products are characterised by their exceptional performance, durability and ease of installation and use. Our products are available from a global network of dealers, or direct via our web site with worldwide next day shipping and three years gold standard warranty. Find out more at: www.em-trak.com

