Spanish independent power producer Sonnedix has announced start of operations for the 46.8 MW Suwa solar PV plant, located on a former golf course in Nagano prefecture, Japan. The project is the first to be completed of several investments made by Sonnedix in the Japanese market.The 46.8 MW Nagano Suwa Golf Megasolar PV plant has been connected to the grid in Japan's Nagano prefecture, and was officially inaugurated this week in an event jointly hosted by project developer Sonnedix and construction partner JFE Plant Engineering, which provided EPC services. The project was built on 127 hectares ...

