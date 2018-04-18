Nasdaq has as of today made the following calculation of the Danish fixing values for the 18th of April.



The fixing values for today have been manually calculated. The manual publication of the fixing is due to technical issues at the Exchange. Below find a summary of the Danish fixing values for T/N-rate, CIBOR, CITA and SWAPs.



T/N-rate calculated today.



Turnover Rate Fixing 3,003,000,000 -0,4946



CIBOR fixings



1W 2W 1M 2M 3M 6M 9M 12M -------------------------------------------------------------------------- FIXING -0,3925 -0,3725 -0,3575 -0,33 -0,2875 -0,1325 -0,0275 0,045





CITA fixings



1M 2M 3M 6M 9M 12M --------------------------------------------------------- FIXING -0,459 -0,465 -0,4676 -0,468 -0,4598 -0,4542





SWAP fixings



2Y 3Y 4Y 5Y 6Y 7Y 8Y 9Y 10Y FIXING -0,0065 0,1691 0,3482 0,5111 0,6589 0,7898 0,9093 1,0165 1,1133





Trading Operations + 46 8 405 73 60 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com