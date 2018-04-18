All trades executed on the INET Nordic platform this morning have been cancelled, and the respective CCPs informed. Clients that had a FIX Drop copy connection to Odin would receive a trade cancellation. This information was also made available via the ITCH and NLS market data feeds.



Clients with exclusive connectivity to Frej did not receive these trade breaks when INET Nordic opened for trading this morning. Nasdaq will now confirm the trade cancellations, via FIX messaging, to the affected clients before close of trading today.



Affected markets:



Nasdaq Nordic:



-- Nasdaq Stockholm Equity -- Nasdaq Copenhagen Equity -- Nasdaq Helsinki Equity -- Nasdaq Iceland Equity and Fixed income



Nasdaq Baltic:



-- Nasdaq Riga Equity -- Nasdaq Tallinn Equity -- Nasdaq Vilnius Equity



For INET trade and technical questions please contact:



Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com