Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2018) - Spearmint Resources (TSXV: SRJ) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: SQH) has intersected lithium in all three holes from the first phase of exploration drilling on its Clayton Valley Lithium Prospect, with 1,670 parts per million lithium reported. The 100% owned Clayton Valley lithium prospect consists of two claim blocks totalling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp.

Hole 1 had a range of 1670-396 parts per million lithium over 270 feet, averaging 835 parts per million lithium, including 35 feet averaging 1,140 parts per million lithium. Hole 2 had a range of 1570-250 parts per million lithium, averaging 642 parts per million lithium over 220 feet, including 20 feet of 925 parts per million lithium. Hole 3 had a range of 1280-429 parts per million lithium, averaging 772 parts per million lithium over 195 feet, including 998 parts per million lithium over 20 feet.

James Nelson, President, stated: "We are very pleased to have achieved strong lithium numbers on our first drill program. We are now planning a follow up work program to build on this project and to try and step out to build on the potential resource. This project is located in the Clayton Valley, home of the largest Lithium production in the USA and bordering Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (TSXV:PE) who have a lithium supply agreement with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Lithium demand is extremely strong right now on the backs of the global explosion in the Electric Vehicle industry. We are very optimistic about what this project could mean to the future of Spearmint and eagerly look forward to what will transpire."

Spearmint also has 2 lithium projects in Quebec, including the 4,485-acre 'Pressiac Lithium Prospect', and the 2,636-acre 'Whabouchi Lakes West Lithium Prospect' in the vicinity of Nemaska Lithium Inc. & Critical Elements Corp.

Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprise 4 separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of, the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. and Vanadium One Energy Corp.

Other current projects include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia. The 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of four separate claim blocks totaling 4,095-acres bordering GT Gold Corp, and the 3,052 acre 'Neba Prospect' bordering Aben Resources. Spearmint's 8,482 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package that includes the 'EL North, EL North 2 and the BUDDY claims' in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp.

The company's 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines. Spearmint's 1,500 acre 'WHY WEST' Magnesium project near Rossland, BC directly borders West High Yield Resources.

For more information, please visit www.spearmintresources.ca, contact James Nelson, President, at 604-646-6903 or email info@spearmintresources.ca.

