Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2018) - Preferred Dental Technologies (CSE: PDTI) (OTC Pink: PDTTF), a technology leader in the dental implant field, has received notice of an additional patent to be granted for the European Union countries. The European Patent Office has stated its intent to grant an additional patent for the company's EAS Series.

The company has already build a reputation for technology breakthroughs in the dental implant industry through the development of its Evolutionary Accessory Series, or "EAS", a unique 4-part dental implant mounting system. The short animation in the attached video describes the EAS system.

As the core technology of the EAS Series has tremendous potential for adaptation in terms of material, design, processes and applications, continued Research & Development has been an integral part of the company's activities. The need to protect these additional developments is vital as these new designs establish new verticals for additional markets and growth potential.

Erik Siegmund, CEO, stated: "We are committed to continued development of the EAS Series. With the core technology being well reviewed, we have always known that the unique design has the potential to reach far beyond its initial patents. From digital dental offerings to non-precious material developments, each additional patent represents new increased IT value in the company's product portfolio and expands our reach into additional markets. I am very pleased to see this advancement with the European Patent Office on this matter as it provides protection and stability in the quality and innovation driven EU markets."

The company is committed to the concept of "Value Plus" by delivering a superior product at the same or lessor price than competitive products that cannot match the versatility of the EAS Series. The majority of small companies in this space rely on providing older cloned technology and do not possess their own unique Intellectual Property. Preferred Dental is in a rare position for a company of its size by developing, owning and offering new, patented Intellectual Property.

With a growing number of dental labs using 3D printing technology to create their own bridges, overdenture bars, models and crowns, Preferred Dental's solution can be seamlessly integrated and adopted in their daily routine, using an economical in-house 3D printer. In a test run of prototypes, 12 custom angled abutments were 3D printed within 27 minutes. This compares very favorably to the standard milling of a single custom abutment which typically takes 45 minutes to 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The company is also reviewing other opportunities to increase shareholder value.

